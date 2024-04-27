Advertisement

Khadoor: Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who is held in an Assam jail under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) since April last year, will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab as an independent candidate, his parent confirmed on Friday.

Singh, the head of Waris Punjab De outfit, was held on April 23 last year along with nine of his associates. He had been absconding for over a month after hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala, with wooden sticks, swords and guns to demand release of jailed aide.

His mother Balwinder Kaur, who is currently on an indefinite protest in Amritsar demanding the shifting of Amritpal and other nine NSA detenues to Punjab, said her son has decided to contest the Lok Sabha poll to raise issues faced by the Sikh community.

“The decision to contest elections has been taken on the demand of sangat and panchayats of the constituency. The government hasn’t stopped from committing atrocities against the Sikhs and the aim of contesting the polls is to take the issues of the Sikhs to a bigger platform, get the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) released from the jails, counter the tyrannies of the government against the community and intensify the drive of dharam parchar (religious propagation),” she said.

From the Khadoor Sahib segment, the BJP has fielded Manjeet Singh Manna, while the AAP has named Laljit Singh Bhullar. The Congress and SAD are yet to announced their nominees.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

The 31-year-old pro-Khalistan leader hails from Jallupur Khera in Punjab's Amritsar district. Reportedly, his family runs a business in Dubai and Amritpal had stayed there since 2012. During the year-long farmers' protest against Centre's now-repealed farm laws, Amritpal returned to India to fuel the agitation.

Punjabi actor-turned-Khalistan leader Deep Sidhu founded the Waris Punjab De outfit after he was granted bail in the case related to farmers' protest at Red Fort on January 26, 2021. After Sidhu's death in an accident, Amritpal Singh positioned himself as the leader of the outfit in September, 2022.

Amritpal was born a decade after Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in Golden Temple during an Army operation. He projects himself as Bhindranwale's follower. Like the late Khalistan terrorist, he too carries an arrow and moves with armed guards in public spaces.

The name of Amritpal hit the focus point after a huge mob of his supporters, along with him, targeted a police station in February 2023. Brandishing guns and swords, they barged in and demanded release of his close aide, Lovepreet Singh. Using the platform, that gained national attention, he also called for ultimate goal of Khalistan.

