New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Dinesh Pratap Singh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, as its candidate for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, traditionally considered a stronghold of the Congress. This decision comes amidst ongoing speculation regarding the Congress candidate for the constituency.

Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh's political journey reflects a trajectory marked by shifts across party lines. Beginning his career as a block leader with the Samajwadi Party in 2004, Singh later contested the Vidhan Parishad election before making unsuccessful attempts with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress. However, his entry into the BJP in 2019 marked a significant turning point.

Despite facing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Sonia Gandhi, Singh managed to garner substantial support, nearly securing four lakh votes.

With his nomination for the Raebareli seat, Singh expressed gratitude to the BJP for placing trust in him, vowing not to betray that confidence.

“BJP has trusted a small worker like me and I thank the party for that. I promise that I will not let this trust be lost.”

"Raebareli must have been a stronghold of Congress once. But since Modi ji has taken charge of the country, I can say that not a single Gram Pradhan of Congress has been able to win even the District Panchayat elections in Raebareli. Now, Raebareli is a stronghold of BJP and we have the maximum votes," he added.

Singh's assertion that Raebareli is no longer a Congress stronghold aligns with his confidence in the BJP's growing influence in the region. He attributes this shift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming that under his tenure, Congress has seen a decline even in local elections.

Dinesh hits out at Congress

In a bold statement, Singh criticized the "fake Gandhis," accusing them of betraying the trust of Raebareli. He questioned the potential candidacy of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting that she lacks connection with Indian values and culture.

While speculation swirls around Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential candidacy, the Congress is yet to officially announce its candidate for Raebareli.