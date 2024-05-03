Advertisement

New Delhi: The suspense surrounding the Congress' candidate for the Amethi Lok Sabha Seat comes to an end as the party has announced a new contender, Kishori Lal Sharma for the polls. The list came out on Friday, May 3, the last day to file nominations for seats going on polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the general elections. Sharma will replace Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. KL Sharma will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani who won the 2019 polls defeating Rahul. Meanwhile, as per the Congress' Uttar Pradesh's list, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli.

Who Is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma is a native of Ludhiana, Punjab. In 1983, he first came to Amethi as a Congress Worker.

Kishori has always been a close confidant of the Gandhi family and Congress. He was associated with former PM Rajiv Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi's demise, he continued to be connected with the family and became a a close ally of Sonia Gandhi.

Kishori Lal Sharma played a key role in Sonia Gandhi's first electoral win in 1999 after she entered politics.

KL Sharma began managing the party's affairs in Amethi and Rae Barerli. He also worked for the Congress Party in Bihar and Punjab.

