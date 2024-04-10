×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Vidhya Rani, the 33-year-old daughter of the forest brigand who was a household name in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will test electoral fortunes this time.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Krishnagiri: Vidhya Rani, the 33-year-old daughter of the forest brigand who was a household name in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, has been announced as Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) candidate from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Vidhya Rani, Veerappan’s daughter, affirmed to be the spokesperson of the people, vowed to empower the farmers and women in the constituency.

Advertisement

"I have been given a chance by the party to serve the people of India because this is an MP election where I am going to Delhi to speak for the people of Krishnagiri. This place is more farmer's land with less water supply and water facility. Also, there are many people who are educated but unemployed. So I want to focus more on that," said Vidhya Rani on Tuesday.

"I want to attend to the needs of women and make them economically independent. I will be there as a spokesperson for the people and the public. When I am asked to support any of the parties, I will mostly follow the needs of the people. I will support any party that supports the wellness and growth of the people. If it is against the wellness of the people, I will be against it, be it any party," she added.

Advertisement

Who Is Vidhya Rani? 

Vidhya will contest against Congress candidate K Gopinath, C Narasimhan (BJP), and V Jayaprakash (AIADMK), in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls. She said her poll promises would include pressing for a railway station in Krishnagiri, better health facilities, and ensuring basic facilities for those living in hilly areas.

Advertisement

She is set to test her electoral fortunes from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency as the nominee of NTK this time. 

Vidhya Rani, who joined the BJP in 2020, said she switched to NTK under influence of 'Koose Munisamy Veerappan' - a television series about her father. Vidhya's admiration for Seeman, leader of NTK, grew after watching his perspective on her father in the documentary.

Advertisement

Rani, who lived with her maternal grandparents, met her father only once when she was in Class 3. "That was the first and last time I met him. We spoke for 30 minutes, and the conversation is still fresh in my mind. He held me and asked me to pursue medicine and serve the people," she said.

Veerappan was infamous for poaching elephants, smuggling sandalwood, kidnapping high-profile people, including Kannada thespian Raj Kumar and former minister Nagappa, and killing cops.

Advertisement

He had complete grip over the territory that stretched from the Sathyamangalam forest in Erode district to Karnataka's Mysore district. On October 18, 2004, Veerappan was shot and killed by Tamil Nadu's Special Task Force in an encounter in the forest.

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

a minute ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

3 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

6 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

7 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

18 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

19 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

20 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

22 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

26 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

33 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

33 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

35 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

37 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

40 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

42 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

42 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo