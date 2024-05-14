Who Was Sushil Kumar Modi, Two-Time Deputy CM and BJP's Star Campaigner in Bihar?

Advertisement

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, breathed his last on Monday after battling cancer. His absence from campaigning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was attributed to his health condition, which he courageously shared with the public months prior. Sushil Modi, aged 72, was not just a political figure but a dedicated servant to his country, Bihar, and the BJP. His contributions to the party and the state were invaluable, earning him the status of a star campaigner in Bihar.

Who was Sushil Kumar Modi?

Born on January 5, 1952, in Patna, Bihar, Modi hailed from a family deeply rooted in social service. He was married to Prof. Dr. Jessie Sushil Modi and was a father to two sons.

A graduate in Botany (Hons.) from Patna Science College, Patna University, Sushil Modi's commitment to public service led him to hold various significant positions throughout his career.

His political journey saw him serve in multiple capacities, including Deputy Chief Minister cum Finance Minister of Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and Chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers, among others.

Sushil Kumar Modi had informed in April this year that he was battling cancer and will not campaign in the general elections.

“I’m battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I think, time has come to let people know about this. I would be unable to campaign in Lok Sabha elections. I’ve informed PM everything. Always grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” wrote Sushil Modi, 72, on X.