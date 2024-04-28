Why Congress Has Moved Election Commission Against Anurag Thakur

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress party has moved to the Election Commission of India against Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur for one of his poll speeches, alleging that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sent a complaint to the Election Commission against Thakur and has sought "immediate and meaningful" action against him, failing which they will "name and shame the offenders".

What Congress said in its complaint?

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X to inform about the party's complaint against Anurag Thakur. “Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself. @INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions,” said Ramesh in a post on X.

He said that if the poll body doesn't initiate any action, the Congress will name him. "And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," Ramesh added.

What Anurag Thakur said?

Anurag Thakur at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people's property to Muslims instead of their children.

“A foreign hand seems to be behind the Congress hand, which wants to hand over your child's wealth to Muslims and want to finish the country's nuclear weapons and wants to divide the country on caste and religious basis," said Thakur. "The 'tukde tukde' gang has completely taken over the Congress and its ideology and you have to decide on whether to support the 'tukde tukde' gang of the Congress or stand with Narendra Modi who is making India 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'," Thakur said at the poll rally in Hamirpur.

BJP has fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamipur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will go to polls on June 1. Thakur won the seat for the first time in 2008 and since then he has been the sitting MP from Hamirpur.