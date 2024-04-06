×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Why PM Modi Said Muslim Women Will Continue to Bless Him For Centuries to Come

PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.
Image:'X'/@narendramodi
Saharanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families, news agency PTI reported. Secularism – in true sense – is when all get the benefit of government welfare schemes irrespective of their caste and religion, as has been seen during the BJP rule, PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Saharanpur.

"The BJP government has ended the evil practice of (instant) triple talaq. We enacted a strong law in the interest of crores of Muslim sisters" and protected their families, the prime minister said.

Some are saying Muslim women have benefitted but "they do not have a complete understanding. It is not that only Muslim women have benefitted" but also their parents and brothers who were always worried as to what would they do if their daughter or sister had to go through triple talaq, PM Modi underlined.

“By ending this practice of triple talaq, we have saved the entire Muslim family and liberated it from the fear of the sword hanging over them. For centuries to come, Muslim daughters will continue to bless Modi” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

The Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh with a sizeable Muslim population include Rampur (42 percent), Amroha (32 percent), Saharanpur (30 percent), Bijnor, Nagina and Moradabad (28 percent each), Muzaffarnagar (27 percent), Kairana and Meerut (23 percent each) and Sambhal (22 percent).

Apart from this, the Muslim voters constitute 19 percent of the electoral population in Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Aligarh.

15.34 Crore People Eligible to Vote in UP

Around 15.34 crore people are eligible to vote in Uttar Pradesh - a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats where the elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies – Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit –  will vote in the first phase of polling on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats, brushing aside their challenger: the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

The BSP was the biggest gainer in the alliance with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's SP won five seats while the RLD couldn't open its account in the polls. 

The Congress won the lone Raebareli seat from where Sonia Gandhi had contested.

This time RLD has joined hands with the BJP while the BSP has decided to go solo.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

