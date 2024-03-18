Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:32 IST
Why PM Told People In Telangana 'Modi Aapki Jeb Mein Hai'?
PM Modi said that he will interact with the people in Telangana in their regional language, Telugu.
Jagtial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a public rally in Telangana’s Jagtial made a unique appeal to people. PM Modi asked them to reach out to him via the ‘Namo in Telugu’ handle on social media platform X and interact with him. He said that he will interact with the people in their regional language, Telugu. He urged people to point out the mistakes in their conversation.
The PM urged people to teach him Telugu. He said, “You are my teacher. Will you teach me Telugu? I need your help”. He further said, “This is just the beginning. I want to interact with you all in Telugu language. That’s why I have utilised technology. I want the whole of Telangana to listen to Modi.”
He added, “When you download ‘Namo in Telugu’ app via X then you can tell anyone that don’t mess up since Modi is in your pocket. (Euphemism for suggesting that owing to the easy access to technology any and everyone can now reach out to him as he is just a tap away.)"
“I want to deliver my message to the maximum number of people. I will try to deliver that in their regional language but for that Modi should be on the mobile phone in Telangana,” He further added.
PM Modi also guaranteed ‘Viksit Telangana’.
