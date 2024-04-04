Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sanjay Nirupam, who faced expulsion from the Congress party, hinted that he would make a final decision regarding joining any party after April 9. In his first interview after his exit from the Congress party, Sanjay Nirupam launched a scathing attack tearing into the grand old party's internal workings. He claimed that the current approach within the Congress is one of indifference, stating, "Take what you want."

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join Any Party?

On being asked if he wanted to join any party, Nirupam clarified that he had not yet decided. Moreover, he mentioned that the Chaitra Navratri is starting on April 9, and he intends to make a decision after that period.

#ThisIsExclusive | Responding to a question on whether he is going to join any other party or if he will fight independently, Sanjay Nirupam says, "No decision has been taken in this regard so far".



— Republic (@republic) April 4, 2024

‘Sycophants Running Congress’

In a complete tell-all on why he quit the Congress, Nirupam stressed that sycophants are now running the grand old Party. The former Congress leader also told Arnab that the Congress leadership has surrendered to the lobbies within, and that there's a complete loot going on internally.

On Robert Vadra's Entry Into Politics

On being asked about Robert Vadra's entry into the political sphere, Nirupam said that Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law will only contribute to the Congress's downfall. For the unversed, Vadra has hinted at the possibility of contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi, considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking to the media ahead of polls, Vadra noted that there has been a demand from all over the nation for his entry into politics.

Nirupam, who was eyeing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was miffed with the party for allowing the Shiv Sena (UBT) to take the seat for the upcoming parliamentary polls. The demand for action against Nirupam grew after he castigated the Maharashtra Congress leadership for 'ceding' constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party during seat-sharing talks of the MVA for the Lok Sabha elections. Nirupam on Thursday said what he spoke in public was not against the Congress, but he was asking the party not to surrender to the Shiv Sena (UBT).