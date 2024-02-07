Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said women’s support helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win three out of the five states in the recent assembly elections. Addressing a gathering of female workers of his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar said a large number of women lawmakers will be seen in the state assembly as well as Parliament in the coming years.

In a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the assembly polls held in November last year, inflicting a resounding defeat to the Congress.

“We have prepared the agenda for Maharashtra’s development and are working accordingly. While doing this, NCP has always focused on women’s respect, dignity and prestige,” he said.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in Maharashtra.

Pawar, who split the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra last year, said his party aims at ensuring progress and development of all sections of society.

The event, hosted at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, central Mumbai, saw NCP women workers sporting caps bearing the messages like ‘Ajit Pawar is the future CM’.