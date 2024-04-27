Won't Allow Anyone to Bring Sharia: Himanta Sarma Steps Up Attack Against Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on the Congress on Friday, denouncing the promises allegedly made in its manifesto to retain personal religious laws and implement Sharia law.

The heated debate was sparked after Union minister Amit Shah targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the leader wants to implement Sharia law across the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sarma said, “What's the basis of Muslim Personal Law? It's none other than Sharia. They (Congress) are known for their stand that they will stick to religious personal law, means they will not bring UCC.”

Sarma further added that Muslim Personal Law is based on Sharia, which can never be implemented in the country. “They (Congress) will never be allowed to bring such laws.”

Referring to Amit Shah's remark on Sharia law, he said, “Practices like child marriage, having multiple wives will never be accepted in our country. Only Congress fundementalists are supporting such laws, even Muslims are against it.”

#HimantaAndArnab | We won't allow Sharia law in India. Three marriages and child marriage won't be accepted here: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa)



Tune in here to watch the Debate Super Exclusive #LIVE and fire in your views - https://t.co/Fq9ri9m7CV… #EVM… pic.twitter.com/fixSF8C9pg — Republic (@republic)

'Will This Country Now Work As Per Sharia?' Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at Congress, Shah said, “I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that stands on its words - for secure and prosperous country and welfare of the poor...After Congress manifesto was released, people's inclination towards BJP has further increased because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement.”

He claimed that Congress manifesto talks about implementing the personal laws. "I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, will this country now work as per Sharia?...Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed on the basis of religion," he said.

The Union Home Minister added that the BJP has promised to bring the Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto.

"We scrapped Triple Talaq and started UCC and we will take this forward. Rahul Gandhi speaks of personal law, which is about dividing the country. Personal laws can't be implemented in this country. I am confident that we will see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," Shah added.