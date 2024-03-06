Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid reports of defection, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the forthcoming elections. “Congress will win at least 12-13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections... I am not contesting the elections... After the CEC meeting tomorrow, at least 15-20 more names will be announced”, announced Kamal Nath.

Earlier, Nakul Nath, the son of veteran Congress leader had declared that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh. His statement came before the official announcement from the Congress party regarding the list of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

During a gathering called 'Karyakarta Abhaar Sammelan' in Madhya Pradesh, Nakul Nath, who is currently the only Lok Sabha Congress MP from the state, made this announcement. “This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will", Nakul Nath had said.

"There is groupism in assembly elections as there are too many (probable) candidates but Lok Sabha polls are different. There is no factionalism in Lok Sabha polls because there is only one candidate. I will be your candidate,” he made the announcement in the presence of Kamal Nath.

Advertisement

The Chhindwara constituency has been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, dating back to his initial election as an MP in 1980. Despite a temporary setback when he lost the seat in a by-election to the BJP in 1997, Kamal Nath swiftly regained it the following year. Since then, he has held onto the seat for nine consecutive terms, showcasing his enduring popularity and influence in the region. Nakul Nath's decision to contest from Chhindwara marks a significant departure from this long-standing tradition, potentially signalling a new chapter in the political landscape of the constituency.