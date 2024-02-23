Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks on Kashi and Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he won't forget the insult of UP youth. In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi stated, “Those who have lost their senses are calling the children of my Kashi (Varanasi) nashedi (drug addicts). Congress Yuvraj, what kind of language is this? Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state”.

Hitting out at the Gandhi family, PM Modi said"This is their reality, they are family-oriented and are afraid of the talent of the youth." During a public rally in Varanasi, PM Modi also exuded confidence in NDA's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "Uttar Pradesh has decided to give 100% seats to Modi, to NDA (in Lok Sabha elections)."

What did Rahul say?

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stoked a controversy, by called the youth of Uttar Pradesh 'directionless'.

#BREAKING | Rahul Gandhi stokes controversy by calling youths of Kashi drunkards. Gandhi said, "In Varanasi, I observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of UP (youth) is intoxicated."



