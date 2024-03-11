×

Defence
Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Won't Leave Chhindwara At Any Cost: Kamal Nath on Possibility of Contesting LS Poll from Jabalpur

Speculations were rife that Kamal Nath may contest from Jabalpur this time as his son Nakul Nath is a sitting MP from Chhindwara.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kamal Nath with son Nakul Nath | Image:PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the parties gear up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Madhya Pradesh CM and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday, March 11, said that he won’t leave his bastion, Chhindwara at any cost. 

Kamal Nath  ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jabalpur. "I have no such plan to contest from Jabalpur. I won't leave Chhindwara in any condition,” said Kamal Nath

Speculations were rife that Kamal Nath may contest from Jabalpur this time as his son Nakul Nath is a sitting MP from Chhindwara. Further, Jabalpur happens to be a prominent parliamentary segment in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh. 

Earlier, during a rally, Nakul Nath had claimed that he will be contesting from Chhindwara while Kamal Nath was present on the stage. Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat.

Congress Responds to Kamal Nath 

The Congress seems to be confused over the current situation. As Madhya Pradesh LoP and Congress leader Umang Singhar said that Kamal Nath wants his son Nakul Nath to be repeated from the Chhindwara seat. 

Kamal Nath wants Nakul Nath to be repeated, he has proposed his name. The party too wants the same. So, it is natural that Nakul Nath will be fielded from Chhindwara,” said Umang Singhar. “His (Digvijaya Singh) Lok Sabha ticket was finalised with his consent, you will get to know. Party is trying to have women candidates on 2-4 seats of the total 29 seats in the state,” he added. 

adhya Pradesh LoP and Congress leader Umang Singhar says, "Kamal Nath wants Nakul Nath to be repeated, he has proposed his name. The party too wants the same. So, it is natural that Nakul Nath will be fielded from Chhindwara...His (Digvijaya Singh) Lok Sabha ticket was finalised with his consent, you will get to know...Party is trying to have women candidates on 2-4 seats of the total 29 seats in the state..."

 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Kamal Nath

