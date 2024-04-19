Updated April 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST
World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Casts Her Vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
After casting her vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Jyoti appealed to people to cast their vote as it's our duty.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: India tunes in for Lok Sabha elections 2024, with almost 16 crore Indians voting in the first phase of the world's largest democracy. Among the voters was Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman as recognised by the Guinness World of Records.
After casting her vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Jyoti appealed to people to cast their vote as it's our duty.
Advertisement
"I have voted today with my entire family. I want to appeal to every voter to cast vote as well as it’s our duty."
Prominent leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Jitin Prasada, MK Stalin, P Chidambaram, K Annamalai, Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, Sadhguru and more cast their votes.
As of 9 am, the Election Commission of India released the voting percentage of several states. Tripur has recorded the highest polling percentage as of now with 13.63 per cent.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST