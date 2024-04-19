World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Casts Her Vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Advertisement

New Delhi: India tunes in for Lok Sabha elections 2024, with almost 16 crore Indians voting in the first phase of the world's largest democracy. Among the voters was Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman as recognised by the Guinness World of Records.

After casting her vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Jyoti appealed to people to cast their vote as it's our duty.

"I have voted today with my entire family. I want to appeal to every voter to cast vote as well as it’s our duty."

VIDEO | "I have voted today with my entire family. I want to appeal to every voter to cast vote as well as it's our duty," says Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, after casting her vote in Nagpur, Maharashtra.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/NFBr5rpR0h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Prominent leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Jitin Prasada, MK Stalin, P Chidambaram, K Annamalai, Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, Sadhguru and more cast their votes.

As of 9 am, the Election Commission of India released the voting percentage of several states. Tripur has recorded the highest polling percentage as of now with 13.63 per cent.

