×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

'Yediyurappa Cheated Us': Eshwarappa Hits Out at Former CM After Son Denied Haveri LS Ticket

Angry after his son was denied a ticket for the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat, KS Eshwarappa hit out at BS Yediyurappa for 'cheating' him.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Yediyurappa Cheated Us': Eshwarappa Hits Out at Former CM After Son Denied Haveri LS Ticket
'Yediyurappa Cheated Us': Eshwarappa Hits Out at Former CM After Son Denied Haveri LS Ticket | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Angry after his son was denied a ticket for the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat, Senior BJP leader and former Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday hit out at former chief minister and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa for 'cheating' him. 

Miffed on BJP fielding former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the ticket for the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency, the senior BJP leader claimed Yediyurappa had promised that his son KE Kantesh would be the party's candidate for the seat. 

Advertisement

“Yediyurappa promised KE Kantesh will get the BJP ticket from Haveri. Taking him at his word, Kantesh was directing his efforts on Hageri, trying to win the trust of the people. However, my son was eventually denied a ticket. Yediyurappa cheated us,” said Eshwarappa. 

He claimed that his supporters were urging him to contest the Shimoga seat as an Independent, opposite Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra, as a mark of protest.

Advertisement

"The party unit in Karnataka is in the hands of a family. There is a call within to protect the party from the family. Aren't there any other Lingayat leaders in Karnataka? Yediyurappa ensured tickets for Shobha Karandlaje and Basavaraj Bommai. Why then was my son Kantesh ignored? This is grave injustice," the senior BJP leader said.

"I have served the party faithfully for 40 years. CT Ravi, Sadananda Gowda, Nalin Kumar Kateel and Pratap Simha have also come out in my support, saying it was unfair," Eshwarappa claimed.

Advertisement

The former Deputy CM alleged that Yediyurappa deliberately gave the Haveri ticket to Bommai despite promising that the party would pick Kantesh from the seat.

"Bommai said at the election committee meeting that he wasn't keeping well and wouldn't contest the Lok Sabha elections. Bommai said the Haveri ticket should go to Kantesh. Despite expressing his unwillingness to contest the polls, he was put on the ticket. Yediyurappa deliberately gave Bommai the ticket for Haveri. Yediyurappa's decision is unfair for party loyalists," he said.

Advertisement

The BJP on March 13 released the second list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates, including three former chief ministers and four Union Ministers.

In Karnataka, the party fielded Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, Tejaswi Surya from Bangalore South constituency, Bommai from Haveri and PC Mohan from Bangalore Central. The BJP also named Raghvendra from Shimoga and V Sommana from Tumkuru.

Advertisement

The party released its first list of 195 candidates earlier this month, featuring PM Modi from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance

Amit Shah Hails CAA

a few seconds ago
Nikkei

Nikkei slips

2 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

3 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

7 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

7 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

7 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

8 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

10 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

13 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

15 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

17 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

17 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo