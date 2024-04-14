Advertisement

Akhnoor: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, troubles doesn't seem to fade away for the Congress as two leaders were engaged in a brawl over the Jammu Lok Sabha seat in broad daylight during an election campaign in Jammu on Thursday. The incident took place in Akhnoor's Khour Town when supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand clashed with supporters of former MP Madan Lal Sharma. According to our sources, both leaders, who were campaigning for Jammu MP candidate Raman Bhalla, broke out into a fight as they have been vying for candidacy from Jammu for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.



Campaigning for Bhalla, Chand appealed to the people not to vote for BJP's MP candidate Jugal Kishore as he claimed that the party had failed to bring about any development in the area. Hitting out at Kishore, Chand said that the people are fed up as they are lacking basic amenities.







