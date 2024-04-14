×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Slaps, Kicks Hurled As Congress Leaders Get Into Ugly Fight During Jammu Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Troubles doesn't seem to fade away for the Congress as two leaders were engaged in a brawl over the Jammu Lok Sabha seat in broad daylight during an election ca

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ugly fight breaks out over Jammu seat in broad daylight
Ugly fight breaks out over Jammu seat in broad daylight | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Akhnoor: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, troubles doesn't seem to fade away for the Congress as two leaders were engaged in a brawl over the Jammu Lok Sabha seat in broad daylight during an election campaign in Jammu on Thursday. The incident took place in Akhnoor's Khour Town when supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand clashed with supporters of former MP Madan Lal Sharma. According to our sources, both leaders, who were campaigning for Jammu MP candidate Raman Bhalla, broke out into a fight as they have been vying for candidacy from Jammu for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Campaigning for Bhalla, Chand appealed to the people not to vote for BJP's MP candidate Jugal Kishore as he claimed that the party had failed to bring about any development in the area. Hitting out at Kishore, Chand said that the people are fed up as they are lacking basic amenities. 



 

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

5 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

6 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

8 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

9 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

9 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

14 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

16 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

17 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

18 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

29 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

33 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

an hour ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo