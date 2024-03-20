×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Lok Sabha Elections: Who Are Karnataka BJP Top Guns Miffed Over Lok Sabha Ticket Denial

The BJP released its first list of 20 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka earlier this month.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections: Who Are Karnataka BJP Top Guns Miffed Over Lok Sabha Ticket Denial | Image:PTI/File
Bengaluru: As the Lok Sabha elections inches closer, the political mercury is soaring in Karnataka with those BJP leaders denied ticket for the Lok Sabha elections planning their next move. 

The BJP released its first list of 20 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka earlier this month. Whose names were skipped are reportedly upset with party leadership. Sadananda Gowda, KS Eshwarappa, Karadi Sanganna are among leaders enraged over ticket denial. 

Gowda, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics before being denied ticket from Bangalore North constituency, took a U-turn and said he's getting pressure to contest elections. 

The Vokkaliga leader, last week, hinted at joining Congress and expressed his unhappiness with BJP leadership. The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) fielded Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from the Bangalore North seat, represented by Gowda. 

"Congress people have asked me, also BJP, what decision has to be taken, I will decide at the appropriate time," Gowda was quoted by PTI as saying.

KS Eshwarappa ‘Cheated’ by Yediyurappa

Former Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa is miffed over ticket denial to his son KE Kantesh from the Haveri seat. The BJP fieled former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the segment. 

Eshwarappa claimed that former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ‘cheated’ him after promising ticket to Kantesh from Haveri. The enraged BJP leader announced last week about his plans of contesting as an independent candidate against Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra from Shivamogga.

“People and the workers are in favour of the BJP but the system here is bad. What is our Narendra Modi ji saying? The Congress party is in the hands of one family. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi… the central Congress is being controlled by one family. Same situation in Karnataka. Karnataka’s BJP is in control of one family. We have to protest this,” Eshwarappa said on Sunday. 

Karadi Sanganna Hints At Joining Congress

Two-time BJP MP from Koppal Karadi Sanganna also expressed his unhappiness over being denied a ticket from the constituency he represented in 2014 and 2019. The BJP gave ticket to Dr Basavaraj Kyavator from the Koppal segment. 

"I will not decide now. We have a meeting with our party leaders on Thursday. I will go with whatever our leaders will suggest whether to stay in the party or join Congress," he said.

Further, another BJP leader who is upset over ticket denial is former Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy. The BJP fielded V Somanna from Tumakuru. 

“I am pained that he (Yediyurappa) did not stand for me and back my candidature. Now I am thinking about whether to stay in this party or not when there is no protection here,” the BJP leader said. 

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.  

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

