Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

'If You Vote For TMC': Abhishek's Shocker After PM Modi Says Mamata Not Implementing Central Schemes

"Wherever you will make us strong, beneficiaries in those areas will receive the money in their accounts by December," said Abhishek

Reported by: Digital Desk
Battle heats up in Bengal over Central Schemes
Battle heats up in Bengal over Central Schemes | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's Ghatal along with Tollywood actor Dev and TMC candidate from the area, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said that the Mamata government will ensure that the first phase of the payment for the central housing schemes will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts wherever they will vote or strengthen the party in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or the Panchayat elections. This remark came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the TMC government has paused most of the central schemes in the state, addressing a rally in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

Following his roadshow with Dev, Abhishek addressed the crowd for half an hour. In that address, he said people not to vote for Dev's challenger Hiran from BJP. Abhishek even claimed that  Hiran was ready to join TMC and he has proof of the same. Abhishek also claimed that even if the Centre doesn't send money for the MNREGA scheme or the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state government will provide. Abhishek said that the state government will credit the first phase of the payments for the central housing schemes by December end. But, his promise came with a rider -- "Wherever you will make us strong, beneficiaries in those areas will receive the money in their accounts by December."

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, addressing a rally in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri said, “The TMC government here puts brakes on our development schemes. The central government had sent Rs 30,000 crore for building houses for poor. The money should directly go into the account of the beneficiary, but TMC says that the money should first come into their leader’s accounts. So, you tell me, how should I let TMC loot your money?”

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

