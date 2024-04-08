Advertisement

Kolkata: Campaigning in Bankura, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday upped the ante with repeated attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convert the new Parliament into a jail for all Opposition MPs. "Who are you threatening?", asks Mamata, adding, "We don't fear you. He is only saying all these things to inspire the BJP cadre here."

Claiming that PM Modi is misusing central agencies, Mamata said, "Taking help of agencies, you have converted the whole country into a jail...He (Modi) is saying that he will put all Opposition leaders behind bars after he results are declared. Is it acceptable for a Prime Minister to say this? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

"This is actually 'Modi ki guarantee', putting all opposition leaders in jail after June 4," Banerjee further alleged.

Modi, addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after June 4. Day after his rally, CM Banerjee asked what promises has PM Modi made to people in Jalpaiguri. Stepping up the attack on PM Modi, Mamata said, "You can go and ask for votes in all blocks of Bengal. I have no problem with that. That is your democratic right. But, what did he announce for the people there in Jalpaiguri?" Mamata asked voters to make TMC win from both Bankura and Bishnupur, the two Lok Sabha seats in the district.



(With inputs from PTI)

