×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16. The exit comes after Singh complained of being ‘unhappy’ with the selection of Lok Sabha nominees. 

xi(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a few seconds ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

2 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

2 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

10 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

13 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

14 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

15 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

15 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

16 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

17 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

18 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

23 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

24 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

27 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo