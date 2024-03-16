Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:12 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns. | Image:X
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16. The exit comes after Singh complained of being ‘unhappy’ with the selection of Lok Sabha nominees.
xi(This is a developing story)
