Updated May 27th, 2024 at 15:25 IST
Lok Sabha Polls: Jammu and Kashmir Registers Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years
Showing signs of improvement in terms of voter turnout, Jammu and Kashmir registered a combined turnout at 58.46 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a pre
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Polls: Jammu and Kashmir Registers Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years | Image:x/@ECISVEEP
Jammu: Showing signs of improvement in terms of voter turnout, Jammu and Kashmir registered a combined turnout at 58.46 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a press release issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) stated. With this, J&K witnessed its highest poll participation in the last 35 years.
Published May 27th, 2024 at 15:24 IST