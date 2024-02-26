Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Bhartiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Monday, flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee’ video vans with the aim of garnering suggestions from people across the country for the preparation of the party's manifesto ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While inaugurating these vans, Nadda asserted that ensuring the participation of the people in the democratic process is BJP's vision.

"Through these video vans, BJP has decided to apprise the people of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress of the country and the work being done in this 'Amrit Kaal' to make India a developed country," Nadda said.

Nadda announced that these vans would travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the BJP is expecting nearly one crore suggestions by March 15.

The "Sankalp Patra" will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said.

Nadda also noted that the work for the preparation of the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress.

The BJP has expressed confidence in retaining power under Modi's leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections expected in April-May.

With inputs from PTI.