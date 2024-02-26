Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: JP Nadda Flags Off Video Vans Seeking People's Suggestions for Manifesto

While flagging off the vans, JP Nadda said that the BJP is expecting nearly 1 crore suggestions from across the nation for its manifesto by March 15.

Digital Desk
BJP President JP Nadda flagging off the 'Sankalp-Patra Suggestion' campaign.
BJP President JP Nadda flagging off the 'Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee' video vans. | Image:X@JPNadda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Bhartiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Monday, flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee’ video vans with the aim of garnering suggestions from people across the country for the preparation of the party's manifesto ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While inaugurating these vans, Nadda asserted that ensuring the participation of the people in the democratic process is BJP's vision. 

"Through these video vans, BJP has decided to apprise the people of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress of the country and the work being done in this 'Amrit Kaal' to make India a developed country," Nadda said.

Advertisement

Nadda announced that these vans would travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the BJP is expecting nearly one crore suggestions by March 15.

The "Sankalp Patra" will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said.

Advertisement

Nadda also noted that the work for the preparation of the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress.

The BJP has expressed confidence in retaining power under Modi's leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections expected in April-May.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 minutes ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

18 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

18 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Finance Minister chairs meeting with 50 fintechs

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel11 minutes ago

  4. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo