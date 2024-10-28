Published 17:01 IST, October 28th 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut
The BJP released its third list of candidates. The party fielded Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' personal assistant Sumit Wankhede from the Arvi seat.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut | Image: PTI
15:42 IST, October 28th 2024