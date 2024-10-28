sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut

Published 17:01 IST, October 28th 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut

The BJP released its third list of candidates. The party fielded Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' personal assistant Sumit Wankhede from the Arvi seat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List of 25 Candidates, Fadnavis' PA To Make Poll Debut | Image: PTI
Advertisement

15:42 IST, October 28th 2024