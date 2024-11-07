sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:51 IST, November 7th 2024

Maharashtra Election Day Holiday: Paid Leave For Employees in Mumbai on November 20

District election officer has said businesses and workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Home voting initiative kicked off in Mizoram's Lunglei district for citizens unable to reach polling booths
District election officer has said businesses and workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting | Image: PTI/ Representational
