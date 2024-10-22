sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar

Published 13:18 IST, October 22nd 2024

Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar

Speaking to reporters, Thorat insisted there was no dispute in the MVA, and discussions were underway for the remaining seats.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:18 IST, October 22nd 2024