Published 13:18 IST, October 22nd 2024
Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar
Speaking to reporters, Thorat insisted there was no dispute in the MVA, and discussions were underway for the remaining seats.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Polls: Amid Seat-Sharing Impasse, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Meets Sharad Pawar | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:18 IST, October 22nd 2024