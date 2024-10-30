sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Digital Arrest | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row | India-China Border Truce |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena Fields Avinash Rane Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana

Published 12:16 IST, October 30th 2024

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena Fields Avinash Rane Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana

The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has fielded Avinash Rane as its candidate against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, in the upcoming polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has fielded Avinash Rane as its candidate against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, in the upcoming polls.
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has fielded Avinash Rane as its candidate against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, in the upcoming polls. | Image: PTI
Advertisement

11:52 IST, October 30th 2024