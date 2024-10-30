Published 12:16 IST, October 30th 2024
Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena Fields Avinash Rane Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has fielded Avinash Rane as its candidate against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, in the upcoming polls.
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has fielded Avinash Rane as its candidate against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, in the upcoming polls. | Image: PTI
