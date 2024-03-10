Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:50 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Lok Sabha Candidates For All 42 Seats
During her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground rally Mamata said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday during her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground announced the names of 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal for the upcoming election. The CM said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."
Here's the List of 42 Candidates of TMC in Lok Sabha Elections 2024:
Cooch Behar -- Jagadish Chandra Verma Basunia
Alipurduar -- Prakash Chik Baraik
Jalpaiguri -- Nirmal Chandra Roy
Darjeeling -- Gopal Lama
Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani
Balurghat -- Revolution ally
Malda North -- Prasun Banerjee IPS
Malda South -- Shahnaz Ali Rehnaz
Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman
Murshidabad -- Abu Taher Khan
Krishnanagar -- Mahua Maitra
Ranaghat -- the crown jewel possessor
Bangaon -- Biswajit Das
Barrackpore -- Partha Bhowmik
Dum Dum -- Professor Sougat Roy
Barasat - Dr. Kakali Ghosh Dastidar
Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam
Jayanagar - Pratima Mandal
Mathurapur - Bapi Halder
Diamond Harbor -- Abhishek Banerjee
Jadavpur -- Sayani Ghosh
Kolkata South -- Mala Roy
Kolkata North -- Sudeep Banerjee
Howrah -- Former footballer Prasun Banerjee
Uluberia -- Sajda Ahmed
Srirampur -- Kalyan Banerjee
Hooghly -- Rachna Banerjee
Arambagh - Mithali Bagh
Tamluk -- Devanshu Bhattacharya
Kanthi - Uttam Barik
Ghatal -- Deepak Adhikari Dev
Jhargram -- Padma Shri and Bangavibhushan Kalipada Soren
Medinipur -- June Malia
Purulia -- Shantiram Mahato
Bankura -- Arup Chakraborty
East Burdwan -- Dr. Sharmila Sarkar
Burdwan Durgapur -- Kirti Azad
Asansol -- Shatrughan Sinha
Bolpur -- Asit Mal
Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy
Bishnupur -- Sujata Mandal Khan.
" We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal," she added.
(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited)
