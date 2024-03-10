Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday during her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground announced the names of 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal for the upcoming election. The CM said, "Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."

Here's the List of 42 Candidates of TMC in Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Cooch Behar -- Jagadish Chandra Verma Basunia

Alipurduar -- Prakash Chik Baraik

Jalpaiguri -- Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling -- Gopal Lama

Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat -- Revolution ally

Malda North -- Prasun Banerjee IPS

Malda South -- Shahnaz Ali Rehnaz

Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman

Murshidabad -- Abu Taher Khan

Krishnanagar -- Mahua Maitra

Ranaghat -- the crown jewel possessor

Bangaon -- Biswajit Das

Barrackpore -- Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum -- Professor Sougat Roy

Barasat - Dr. Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam

Jayanagar - Pratima Mandal

Mathurapur - Bapi Halder

Diamond Harbor -- Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur -- Sayani Ghosh

Kolkata South -- Mala Roy

Kolkata North -- Sudeep Banerjee

Howrah -- Former footballer Prasun Banerjee

Uluberia -- Sajda Ahmed

Srirampur -- Kalyan Banerjee

Hooghly -- Rachna Banerjee

Arambagh - Mithali Bagh

Tamluk -- Devanshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi - Uttam Barik

Ghatal -- Deepak Adhikari Dev

Jhargram -- Padma Shri and Bangavibhushan Kalipada Soren

Medinipur -- June Malia

Purulia -- Shantiram Mahato

Bankura -- Arup Chakraborty

East Burdwan -- Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan Durgapur -- Kirti Azad

Asansol -- Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur -- Asit Mal

Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy

Bishnupur -- Sujata Mandal Khan.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal."

TMC announces the names of 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.



Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and party leader Mahua Moitra among the candidates. pic.twitter.com/vfmb7alfbx — ANI (@ANI)

" We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal," she added.

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited)

