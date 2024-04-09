New Delhi: As Trinamool Congress leaders continue to protest at the Mandir Marg Police Station demanding change of chiefs of central agencies, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee must not mistake her for Arvind Kejriwal or Hemant Soren. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have been arrested by ED in money laundering cases.

"Mamata Banerjee should not compare herself with Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. If they actually want to voice their opinion, they must approach the Supreme Court. Scams have happened in West Bengal and their investigation is being done under the supervision of the court," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on TMC's protest.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary says, "...Mamata Banerjee should not compare herself with Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. Scams happened in West Bengal and their investigation is being done under the supervision of the court..." pic.twitter.com/MJNicrmT8f — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

TMC Continues Protest From Police Premises

10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders began their protest on Sunday outside the office of Election Commission of India and were later detained by the Delhi Police.

As the Trinamool Congress leaders were detained they continued their protest inside the premises of Mandir Marg Police Station. The Trinamool Congress in its memorandum to the Election Commission has demanded change of heads of central agencies- ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and NIA.

#BREAKING: Dola Sen on TMC's Protest



NIA, CBI, ED and IT are troubling the opposition so they do not contest the free and fair elections. Constitutionally, law and order is the subject of the state and that's why we came to ECI (with our demands). We were in a peaceful… pic.twitter.com/R2VNjDL3Jn — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2024

Those who staged the protest included five TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohammad Nadimul Haq, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghosh along with Arpita Ghosh, Shantanu Sen, Vivek Gupta, Sudeep Raha and Abir Ranjan Biswas. “The BJP and NIA have been working hand-in-glove selectively target and harass our party workers,” the Trinamool Congress alleged.

Congress' INDI Bloc Ally Backs TMC

Aam Aadmi Party extended its support to the protesting TMC leaders and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj even visited the TMC leaders at the Mandir Marg Police Station on Tuesday.

As he met the TMC leaders, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why BJP leaders protesting in Delhi's Cannaougt Place weren't detained by Delhi Police. "What TMC legislators and MPs are saying? Opposition leaders are raided by CBI, I-T, ED, and now NIA has reached also, but only against opposition parties, why? This indicates that these institutions nowadays come under the EC and have given open freedom to derail the campaign of opposition parties. If you raid someone's residence, will that person hold a campaign or will meet a lawyer?" Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

#BREAKING: AAP Backs TMC, Saurabh Bharadwaj Asks Who Gave Permission to BJP For Protest



The demand is simple, to change the heads of 4 agencies - ED, CBI, I-T & NIA. BJP did a demonstration in CP, who gave permission for it? Why were they not arrested. We stand with Trinamool… pic.twitter.com/p6PUc6ZfAv — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2024

"BJP did a demonstration in CP, who gave permission for it? They were not arrested. Was a case registered against Virendraa Sachdeva (BJP Delhi chief)?" he asked.

