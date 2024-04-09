×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Mamata Banerjee Must Not Compare Herself With Kejriwal, Soren: Congress Slams TMC Over Protest

10-member delegation of TMC have demanded the Election Commission to change the heads of 4 central agencies- ED, NIA, CBI and Income Tax Department

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
TMC leaders protesting at Mandir Marg Police Station
TMC leaders protesting at Mandir Marg Police Station | Image: X/ @AITCofficial
New Delhi: As Trinamool Congress leaders continue to protest at the Mandir Marg Police Station demanding change of chiefs of central agencies, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee must not mistake her for Arvind Kejriwal or Hemant Soren. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have been arrested by ED in money laundering cases.

"Mamata Banerjee should not compare herself with Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. If they actually want to voice their opinion, they must approach the Supreme Court. Scams have happened in West Bengal and their investigation is being done under the supervision of the court," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on TMC's protest.

 

TMC Continues Protest From Police Premises 

10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders began their protest on Sunday outside the office of Election Commission of India and were later detained by the Delhi Police.

As the Trinamool Congress leaders were detained they continued their protest inside the premises of Mandir Marg Police Station. The Trinamool Congress in its memorandum to the Election Commission has demanded change of heads of central agencies- ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and NIA.

Those who staged the protest included five TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohammad Nadimul Haq, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghosh along with Arpita Ghosh, Shantanu Sen, Vivek Gupta, Sudeep Raha and Abir Ranjan Biswas. “The BJP and NIA have been working hand-in-glove selectively target and harass our party workers,” the Trinamool Congress alleged. 

Congress' INDI Bloc Ally Backs TMC 

Aam Aadmi Party extended its support to the protesting TMC leaders and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj even visited the TMC leaders at the Mandir Marg Police Station on Tuesday. 

As he met the TMC leaders, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why BJP leaders protesting in Delhi's Cannaougt Place weren't detained by Delhi Police. "What TMC legislators and MPs are saying? Opposition leaders are raided by CBI, I-T, ED, and now NIA has reached also, but only against opposition parties, why? This indicates that these institutions nowadays come under the EC and have given open freedom to derail the campaign of opposition parties. If you raid someone's residence, will that person hold a campaign or will meet a lawyer?" Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"BJP did a demonstration in CP, who gave permission for it? They were not arrested. Was a case registered against Virendraa Sachdeva (BJP Delhi chief)?" he asked.
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

