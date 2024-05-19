Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is threatening these religious organisations to appease the vote bank. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

Kolkata: Stressing that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has crossed all of its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is threatening these religious organisations to appease the vote bank.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's poll rally at Purulia in West Bengal:

I have come to Purulia to seek your blessings for 'Viksit Bharat', PM Modi told the huge gathering at the poll rally.

Women of Bengal will destroy the TMC through their votes.

In Bengal where people celebrate Saraswati puja, TMC has indulged in scam over recruitment of teachers.

I will not allow corrupt people to stay outside jail.

After Lok Sabha election results on June 4, action against corrupt people will intensify.

TMC, Left, Congress might be different parties but their sins are same.

TMC, Left and Congress are not in favour of development because they indulge in corruption and appeasement politics.

Bengal CM keeps hitting out at our monks and saints because she is under pressure from certain fundamentalists.

Refugees of West Bengal will also soon get citizenship under CAA, PM Modi said while addressing a huge crowd at the Bishnupur rally.

Culprits behind atrocities against women in Bengal will be punished, this is Modi's guarantee.

TMC means violence, corruption, appeasement and dynasty politics.

The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly tried to undermine the faith of Hindus.

TMC's appeasement politics has disturbed the demography of West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress calls people from other states as outsiders, but treats infiltrators as their own.

People could be facing problems due to infiltrators. The TMC, however, is only bothered about its vote bank.

TMC welcomes infiltrators but is opposing Hindu refugees, the prime minister said while addressing a sea of supporters at the poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.

The CAA is Modi's guarantee, it is about giving citizenship to refugees.

The huge rally in Purulia indicates West Bengal's desire for change. BJP's good governance is striking a chord with the people across the state. https://t.co/i8n2DUcek1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The huge rally in Purulia indicates West Bengal's desire for change, a post on PM Modi's ‘X’ account said.

The BJP's good governance is striking a chord with the people across Bengal, it added.

