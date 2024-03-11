×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

Mamata Feared PM Will Be Unhappy: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on TMC Snubbing INDI Alliance

"Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after TMC's list.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress announced candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that leaders are Mamata Banerjee must not be trusted, alleging that Mamata parted ways with the Opposition rainbow coalition INDI alliance to please the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Mamata Banerjee fears that if she will continue with the Opposition's alliance, the BJP will be unhappy. Chowdhury said that announcing candidates on 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal was a message to the Prime Minister. “Mamata Banerjee has proven today that none of the political parties of India should trust a leader like her,” said the Congress leader. 

Mamata Banerjee is in fear that if she continues to be in the INDIA alliance, PM Modi will be unhappy. By separating herself from the INDIA alliance, she has sent a message to the PMO, don't be unhappy with me, I am not standing to fight against the BJP,” said Chowdhury. 

Adhir on Mamata Fielding Yusuf Pathan From His Constituency 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also responded to Trinamool's decision to field former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from his constituency. Adhir Ranjan said that Mamata Banerjee should have sent Yusuf to Rajya Sabha instead of fielding him in the Lok Sabha elections, calling him an “outsider”. 

“If TMC wanted to honour Yusuf Pathan, they should've sent him to the Rajya Sabha instead of sending 'outsiders'. If Mamata Banerjee had good intentions for Yusuf Pathan, she would have asked alliance (INDIA alliance) for a seat for him (Yusuf Pathan) in Gujarat. But here in West Bengal, he is selected as a candidate to polarise the common man and to help the BJP, so that Congress can be defeated,” said Chowdhury. 

Congress Still Hopeful 

However, on the contrary to Adhir's reaction, the Congress party is still hopeful of an alliance with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. "Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. 

The Congress said its doors are open for an alliance till the withdrawal of nominations and maintained that any agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements.

 

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

