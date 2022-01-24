BJP-ally Conrad Sangma Releases NPP's Manifesto For Upcoming Manipur Assembly Election

Ahead of the Manipur Election, National People's Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma on Sunday virtually released the party manifesto (Action Document 2022) for the upcoming Assembly Polls. The virtual political development was joined by Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, NPP state working president Jayentakumar Singh and Arunachal NPP president Mutchu Mithi. NPP is one of the allies of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur.

Taking it to Twitter, Meghalaya's Chief Minister said 'Released the Manifesto for the Manipur Elections 2022'.

Released the Manifesto for the Manipur Elections 2022 along with Dy. CM Manipur, Sh. Joykumar Singh, State Working President, Sh. Jayantakumar Singh and Arunachal State President, Sh. Mutchu Mithi pic.twitter.com/miiIpjeq3b — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 23, 2022

Manipur CM claims BJP to get 2/3rd majority in upcoming polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday showered confidence on BJP to win with 2/3rd margin and would form the government in the state. He informed that the BJP high command will take the decision on the party's CM face for the Assembly polls.

While speaking to ANI, Biren Singh said, "Earlier we got 21 seats, this time we will get double of it. We are working hard for the two-thirds majority. CM post is decided by Central leaders and my duty is to ensure BJP wins. Chief Ministerial candidate is up to the Parliamentary board."

Manipur Election 2022: BJP ahead in opinion poll

As per the results of an opinion poll survey conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with P-Marq, the BJP is projected to stay ahead in the race. The opinion poll suggests the party will bag 31-37 seats of the 60 -member House. The Indian National Congress is projected to win 13-19 seats.

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 is March 3. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in the state released a list of 40 candidates on Saturday, January 21. Congress under the leadership of party veteran Okram Ibobi Singh ruled Manipur state three terms in a row from 2002 till 2017. Okram who is the current opposition leader has been working hard to bring Congress back to power again.