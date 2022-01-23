BJP Will Get 2/3rd Majority In Manipur, Central Leadership To Decide CM Face: Biren Singh

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in the state with more than a two-thirds majority. He informed that the BJP high command will take the decision on the party's CM face for the Assembly polls.

While speaking to ANI, Biren Singh said, "Earlier we got 21 seats, this time we will get double of it. We are working hard for the two-thirds majority. CM post is decided by Central leaders and my duty is to ensure BJP wins. Chief Ministerial candidate is up to the Parliamentary board."

The Manipur Chief Minister's statement comes on the same day that he expressed his desire to have the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) repealed but added that he will review it before taking any decision. CM Biren Singh said that he will take recommendations from the Central government on this matter.

Manipur Election 2022: Opinion poll suggest BJP ahead in state

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 is March 3. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

As per the results of an opinion poll survey conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with P-Marq, the BJP is projected to stay ahead in the race. The opinion poll suggests the party will bag 31-37 seats of the 60 -member House. The Indian National Congress is projected to win 13-19 seats.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Manipur, the BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress, by winning 28 seats, emerged as the single largest party, eight Congress MLAs defected later.

The BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.