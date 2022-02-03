CM N Biren Singh Schools Rahul Gandhi Over 'Manipur Leaders Made To Take Off Shoes' Remark

After Rahul Gandhi cried foul over Manipur leaders being asked to take off their shoes while entering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi, CM N Biren Singh hit back at him. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, Singh contended that the former Congress president was "oblivious" to the culture of Manipur. To buttress his point, he highlighted that it is an age-old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove one's shoes before entering anybody's house.

Rahul Gandhi sparks row

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on BJP over issues such as federalism, unemployment and national security. While talking about the Centre's purported demeaning behaviour with the states, he quoted an unnamed Manipur politician's grouse over being asked to remove his shoes before meeting Amit Shah. This led to a huge outcry from the treasury benches.

Rahul Gandhi claimed, "I want to say one more thing in my speech after which I demand an apology from the Home Minister. This represents a general idea of a Union of States versus the idea of a King. A few days ago, some political leader came to me from Manipur and he was very agitated. I spoke to him. I said, 'Why are you agitated, my brother'? And he said, 'Rahul Ji, I have never felt as insulted as I have a few days ago'. I said, 'Why'? He said, 'Rahul Ji, a delegation of Manipuris- senior leaders went to see the Home Minister. Outside his house, we were told to take our shoes. And when we went inside his room, we found that the Home Minister was wearing his chappals'."

"In the Home Minister's house, the Home Minister can wear chappals but a delegation of Manipuri politicians cannot. What does this mean? I am not lying. I can show you the photo. I told that person, 'You are lying'. He told me that he will give me the photo and he gave me the photo. This is not the way to deal with the people of India," the former Congress president added.