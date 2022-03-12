Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma on Friday defended his party's decision to contest the Manipur elections on its own, stating that the party had always fought polls on their 'own terms and conditions' and stitched post-poll alliances.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sangma stated that he was happy with the NPP's vote percentage and seat share, and was grateful for the support of the people. Asserting that there was no 'break of alliance' with the BJP, the NPP chief stated that both parties would look into forming the government together.

"It has been a tough election. We contested on more seats than we did last time. We didn't expect to do much better but I am happy to see NPP has received a good response from people. Even though we contested on only 38 seats, in terms of vote percentage we are the second largest. In terms of MLAs, we are also the second largest, so we have come a long way. We could have done better but we will work harder in the coming years," said Conrad Sangma.

"There was no break of the alliance (with BJP). Even in 2017, we contested on our own. In Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam we have contested on our own. We have always contested elections on our own terms and conditions and we always form an alliance post the election. BJP has got the largest mandate, and we will see how the political scenario unfolds now. We will study the situation. N Biren Singh's view is individual, but there are many people involved in the party at the state and national levels. So accordingly, the party will decide and so will we," he added. Notably, CM N Biren Singh has ruled out an alliance with the NPP after BJP's decisive mandate.

Conrad Sangma also weighed in on the impact of the Manipur election results on the upcoming Meghalaya polls stating that the dynamics in the two states were 'very different'. Sangma told Republic, "There could and could not be an impact. They are two different states with different dynamics. But we expect as a government, that we will do far better this time. We will work hard and keep organizing the party. It is too early to say whether Congress will merge into NPP."

After forming the first NDA government in Manipur in 2017, BJP won a simple majority with 32 seats in the 60-member assembly. Meanwhile, NDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF 5 seats, JD(U) 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.

Image: PTI