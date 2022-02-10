Election Commission Revises Poll Dates For Manipur; Voting Postponed For Both Phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, revised poll dates for the Manipur Assembly elections, postponing the voting for Phase 1 and Phase 2. As per the revised dates, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27. The second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3. Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are being held in two phases. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for March 10.

On February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra addressed a press conference in Imphal at the end of his 2-day visit to the state. The CEC said that at least 487 polling locations would be set up, with an all-women polling booth staff, including security agents. To promote equal gender participation in the upcoming polls, he announced that around 487 polling stations in five constituencies of Manipur - Singjamei, Thoubal, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, and Churachandpur - will be exclusively manned by women officials.

CEC Chandra further apprised that appropriate measures have been taken to conduct the upcoming elections in a free, fair, and unbiased manner. He mentioned that the ECI will be providing postal ballots to senior citizens, COVID-19 patients, and people connected to notified essential services for casting their votes easily. The maximum number of electors at a voting station has been cut from 1,500 to 1,250, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in consideration. As a result, 2,968 voting stations will be put up in the state as opposed to the 174 polling stations in the last election.

Manipur Elections 2022

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a government in the state even as it won just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28 by joining hands with two local parties – National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

According to the Republic-P MARQ opinion poll, BJP is projected to bag 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are predicted to remain behind INC with 2-9 and 1-5 seats respectively.