Manipur: Banned Militant Outfit Claims Responsibility For IED Blast Near Kakching

Two personnel of the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured in the recent blast in Manipur's Kakching district. Now, proscribed militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak has claimed responsibility for the blast. The banned outfit, while taking responsibility for the attack, asserted that it was carried out in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on Tuesday.

Two ITBP jawans hailing from Uttarakhand were injured in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the Wangoo Lupa Maroop area in the district on Sunday. The explosion was triggered in connection with PM Modi's visit to the poll-bound state, PREPAK said in a statement. PM Modi is set to address an election rally at Imphal on Tuesday. In a development, CorCom, an umbrella body of militant groups in Manipur has called for a total shutdown in the poll-bound state from 1 am on Tuesday. The group is imposing a complete shutdown until the PM leaves the border state.

Manipur IED attack

The incident took place about 45 km from state capital Imphal at around 8 PM in the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district. It is important to note that the blast took place when an ITBP official along with state police personnel was conducting an area domination patrol. Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar were injured in the blast. The security personnel are said to be out of danger and under treatment at the Kakching civil hospital. The troops were part of the ‘E’ company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state.

Manipur elections

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. In the current elections, NPP is fighting polls in 39 seats. In the previous polls, the party had contested nine seats and won four of them. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting in all 60 seats. The saffron party has given tickets to at least 10 ex-Congress leaders who joined the party. Congress has pinned high hopes to regain power in the north-eastern state as the party had emerged with the largest seats in 2017, they failed to knit an alliance to form the government.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI