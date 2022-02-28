Manipur CM Biren Singh Says 'BJP To Win At Least 30 Seats In 1st Phase' As Polling Begins

After casting his vote in Imphal on Monday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh predicted that BJP will win a minimum of 30 seats in the first phase of the Manipur election. He told the media that development and peace will prevail in the state if BJP comes back to power. Moreover, he expressed hope that Manipur shall not witness any violence during the polling period. According to him, this would ensure peaceful governance in the state.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh remarked, "Today, we are fighting in 38 seats out of 60 (seats). Within these 38 seats, BJP is expecting at least 30 seats in the first phase. I would like to appeal to the people of the state to vote democratically and elect their candidate with a free and fair mind. Don't use any means of violence and peaceful voting will provide peaceful governance in the coming next 5 years."

CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.



He says, "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP & me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi" pic.twitter.com/dgr5SxGxuj — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

High-stakes battle for Heingang

N Biren Singh is contesting from his home constituency Heingang this time as well. While he won from this seat for the first time in 2002 as a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party member, he continued his victory run in 2007 and 2012 on a Congress ticket. In 2016, the former footballer switched allegiance to BJP and retained his seat in the Assembly election held a year later, after defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh who contested on a TMC ticket, by a margin of 1206 votes. In the 2022 polls, Congress has fielded Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to challenge the Manipur CM.

1st phase of Manipur Election

In the first phase of the Manipur elections, polling is currently underway in 38 constituencies across the state. While the saffron party formed the government in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front, it is contesting all 60 seats this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF are contesting 38 and 10 seats on their own.

Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block, RSP and JD(S) has formed a pre-poll tie-up - the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance. Besides this, Shiv Sena, TMC and JD(U) are also seeking to make an impact. 173 candidates including 15 women are in the fray from the aforesaid seats spread across 6 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Churachandpur and Bishnupur. While the voting for the second phase will take place on March 5, the results will be declared on March 10.