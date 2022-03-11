Manipur CM Biren Singh Thanks Centre For Various Schemes In State After Returning To Power

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to victory in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday appreciated the Central leaders for bringing various schemes from which people of the state benefitted. He said also informed that government formation will be completed before March 19.

"We appreciate the central leaders. They brought various schemes which needy people of the state got. BJP has got a full majority and some political parties are expected to support us. Before 19th March we have to complete everything of formation of the government," Singh.

BJP retains Manipur

After forming the first NDA government in Manipur in 2017, the saffron party managed to win a simple majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House. Its rivals- NDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF won 5 seats, JD(U) 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.

BJP amassed 37.83 per cent vote share, Congress 16.83 per cent, NPP 17.3 per cent, JD(U) 10.77 per cent, Naga People's Front 8.1 per cent and the other parties bagged 7.53 per cent vote share.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh won by a margin of 24,814 votes from the Heingang constituency, defeating Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh.

Biren Singh Says 'party Will Decide CM'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after winning Manipur, N Biren Singh thanked voters and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas'.

"After Narendra Modi became PM in 2014, the love and care he has given to the North-East are remarkable," Biren Singh said.

Earlier we couldn't even host a single BJP flag, he said adding, "Now, this time, when the PM comes people honour him. People of Manipur are now sensing our thinking and intention towards the nationalism."

He also cleared the air on his certainty for being chief minister. Singh said that he is a BJP karyakarta and his duty is to work. "BJP is a very disciplined party. Whatever central leadership will decide I will accept but I am not running after post."