Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday that BJP would form the government with a two-thirds majority, adding that the party will organize a digital campaign to reach out to every voter in the state.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he said, "It is very unfortunate that COVID situation prevails. The election commission has issued guidelines and the state govt is also taking care of it but thankfully our prime minister recently launched small wifi facilities across Manipur. We will be able to conduct campaigns with the help of this facility. We are also doing campaigning in small groups, we are hopeful that the COVID-19 situation would further improve."

Singh further said, "We have worked a lot in the last five years, I am very much satisfied because people in the state are very satisfied. The government has given peaceful life to the people in Manipur. We have reached out to all needy people. We are constructing an international level highway. I am very sure of getting two-third majority," added Singh.

The Chief Minister added that the people of Manipur have suffered a lot for more than 15 years as no development work was done by the Congress government. He said that in the last five years, the BJP govt has worked immensely on the law and order situation, established peace in the state, and done overall development of the state

"We have focussed our campaigning on the issues of peace and development because people in Manipur have suffered a lot for more than 15-20 years, there was no peace in the night, people couldn't come out of their houses on the streets after 5 PM, continuous blockades were there, killings and fighting used to take place between different communities but fortunately with the blessings of PM Modi now people of Manipur can live a peaceful life," said N Biren Singh

"Not only peace, but our government has focussed on development works also in the hill areas," he said. "There are various schemes and policies of the Prime Minister like Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, Ghar Ghar Jal, these schemes are now being implemented at ground level. For more than 50 years not even a single new bridge was constructed, only old bridges were there those were constructed by the British but now after BJP formed its government, we have constructed two big bridges. Now people are really happy looking at development work done by our government. Transportation and connectivity has tremendously improved, many youths have got jobs under various schemes," added Biren Singh.

Want AFSPA lifted with mutual understanding: Manipur CM

On the issue of AFSPA, the Chief Minister said that he himself wants the AFSPA to be lifted but only after mutual coordination with the central government as National security is the topmost priority. Speaking on the opposition's promise to scrap AFSPA on coming to power, CM Biren asked why they didn't do this when they were in power.

"What they (Congress) were doing when they were in the power? They were in power for more than 15 years, why they didn't withdraw it during their regime? Now they are raising this issue because elections are around the corner. We are very practical, I myself want to lift AFSPA. I am also against AFSPA but as responsible citizens, we have to keep in mind national security also because we share a border with Myanmar. Many insurgent groups are active in Myanmar. My view is very clear, I want to lift AFSPA but we have to create such a situation in the state so that AFSPA can be lifted. We will do it mutually, we cannot do it at the individual level," the CM said.

When asked if he would want to again become chief minister of the state, N Biren Singh said it would be decided by the central leadership of BJP. "I am not the person to decide this, you have to ask from the central leadership. Who wouldn't want it? But that has to be decided by central leadership"

Assembly elections in the state will be held in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 3.