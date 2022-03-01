Manipur: Congress Alleges 'murder Of Democracy' Post Arrest Of Candidate On Polling Day

As 38 seats went to the polls in the first phase of the Manipur election on Monday, Congress candidate Lamtinthang Haokip was arrested and taken to the Imphal Police Station. In a letter addressed to Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer, Haokip's polling agent Andrew Gangmei explained the sequence of events. He revealed that the Congress candidate from the Saitu seat rushed to the New Keithelmanbi polling station after getting complaints that his BJP counterpart along with his henchmen was indulging in booth capturing and proxy voting.

He elaborated, "The INC candidate Lamtinthang Haokip on hearing the malpractices immediately rushed to the spot. He requested the polling officials to ensure that the people were allowed to cast their votes as per their conscience and choice but he retaliated in a very unbecoming manner. This infuriated our supporters and a minor scuffle broke out. That, in the intervening scuffle somebody, unfortunately, smashed the EVM. The polling officials instead of trying to calm down the situation aggravated it by instigating some of the BJP supporters that unfortunately led to a melee."

Mentioning that Haokip was taken into custody on the basis of a complaint filed by the polling officials at the behest of the BJP candidate, Gangmei demanded his immediate release. After meeting Lamtinthang Haokip late at night, his wife Regina Panmei Haokip appealed, "He is fine. But he has been detained illegally. The Congress party will fight for his rights. But I request all of you to maintain peace and return to your home tonight". Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh- AICC observer for Manipur polls dubbed this as a "murder of democracy".

INC Candidate from 51-Saitu @DrLamtinthangHk was arrested unjustly when he went to New Keithelmanbi Polling stn to ensure free & fair elections, to stop BJP from malpractices. We demand his unconditional & immediate release! This is murder of democracy by Union Home Minister & CM pic.twitter.com/CX0zoGZ399 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 28, 2022

Manipur election

While the saffron party formed the government in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front, it is contesting all 60 seats this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF are contesting 38 and 10 seats on their own. Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block, RSP and JD(S) has formed a pre-poll tie-up - the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance.

Besides this, Shiv Sena, TMC and JD(U) are also seeking to make an impact. In the first phase of the polls, 173 candidates including 15 women were in the fray from the 38 seats spread across 5 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Bishnupur. While the voting for the second phase will take place on March 5, the results will be declared on March 10.