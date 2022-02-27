Manipur: Congress Claims Poll Violation After Banned Outfit KNO Pledged Support To BJP

Days ahead of the Manipur elections, Congress has claimed a poll violation by BJP on Saturday - highlighting banned outfit Kuki National Organisation (KNO) issuing a statement of support to BJP. Flagging the issue with the Election Commission, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that BJP via KNO was intimidating voters with the connivance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM N Biren Singh. 38 seats will go to polls in the first phase of Manipur state elections.

Jairam Ramesh: 'BJP intimidating voters'

22.02.22: PM comes to Manipur

23.02.22: Union Home Minister comes to Manipur

25.02.22: Banned outfit Kuki National Organisation issues a statement supporting BJP & threatening voters. It’s a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct. ECI MUST intervene! pic.twitter.com/gOjaEwaQWt — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 26, 2022

In a purported letter dated 25 February, KNO stated that the Centre had promised swift settlement of Kuki political aspirations, as announced by Shah in a rally. Hence, KNO allegedly extended support to all BJP candidates for the Manipur elections. The purported letter concludes, "Any person or organisation acting contrary to this appeal will be deemed acting against Kuki interest".

Phase 1 polls

38 seats up for grabs with a total of 173 candidates in the poll fray including 15 women. The seats up for grabs are spread across 5 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. The constituencies in poll fray are - Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishnupur, - Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot, Singhat. Key candidates include - Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh Th Biswajit Singh, and O Lukhoi Singh.

The poll campaign saw high-octane rallies by PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda promising to hold peace talks with all Kuki militant groups and end their issues. PM Modi has promised to develop Manipur as the best sports hub in the country. In its manifesto, BJP reservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to girls, while the Congress bring Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, provide free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment, and ask the Centre to repeal AFSPA.

In 2017, BJP formed the government with the support National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time BJP has decided to go solo, ditching its Meghalaya ally NPP. Congress has allied with Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) for the 60-seat Assembly. Results will ne declared on March 10, 2022.