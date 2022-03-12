Manipur: Despite Clear Majority, Tussle Continues In BJP Over Chief Minister Post

Despite getting a clear majority to form the next government in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has not been able to stake a claim to form the government because of the ongoing tussle over the Chief Ministership in the State. Biren Singh tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor yesterday. He has been asked by Governor LA Ganeshan to continue as caretaker CM.

All these developments come amidst news going around with a few names of the BJP leaders who are eying the Chief Minister's chair.

Amongst a few of them like BJP MLA Biswajit, one name - Govindas Konthoujam - is being quietly perceived as the next Chief Minister in the minds of the RSS and BJP karyakartas in the state. Govindas Konthoujam, who is new to the BJP, hails from a family with deep RSS roots. He is a product of Rama Krishna Mission Vidyalaya at Narendrapur in West Bengal, and has won for seven times without being defeated from Bishenpur constituency.

Yet, the complexity of choosing the next Chief Minister of the state, where the people have given the absolute majority to BJP, arose after the rise of a few BJP MLAs who aspire to sit on the hot seat.

Unlike in 2017, when BJP could not cross the halfway mark, the people’s mandate chose pure BJP rule in 2022. At this significant juncture of the new rise of the saffron party in the state, there is a possibility of BJP and RSS enabling a Meitei Hindu with RSS background as the next leader of the state.

However, the clout of N Biren Singh cannot be ruled out, given the fact that he managed to bring the party back to power with absolute majority when anti-incumbency and dissidence within the party was at its peak.

A top RSS functionary also hinted about alternative arrangements for the future, with N Biren Singh continuing in the post for now.

No matter who becomes the next Chief Minister of Manipur, political analysts and social commentators say that the next five-year term will be very crucial for the state as many factors like religious rights of the indigenous faiths, Meitei's ST demand, rapid and robust development, hills-valley issues, border issues, employment, delimitation and financial health of the state, need to be taken care of.