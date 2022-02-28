Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: CM Makes Big Prediction As Polling Begins

Quick links:
Manipur CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh cast his vote at the Shrivan High School in Imphal. He asserted, "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP and me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi".
In a bizarre development, Congress sacked its Wangoi poll candidate Salam Joy Singh hours ahead of polling. As per an order issued by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Mangibabu Singh on Sunday evening, Salam Joy Singh was expelled as a primary member of the party with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds. The order mentioned that Congress had found "prima facie evidence" against Singh for breach of disciplinary rules.
As voting commenced for the first phase of the Manipur election, PM Modi urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise. He said, "Urging all those voting today in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise".
Heingang - The home constituency of the Manipur CM, this seat will witness N Biren Singh seeking yet another term. While he won from this seat for the first time in 2002 as a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party member, he continued his victory run in 2007 and 2012 on a Congress ticket.
In 2016, the former footballer switched allegiance to BJP and retained his seat in the Assembly election held a year later, after defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh who contested on a TMC ticket, by a margin of 1206 votes. This time, Congress has fielded Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to challenge the Manipur CM.
Yaiskul - While BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh won this seat in 2017, he is facing a tough challenge as Congress, NPP, as well as JD(U), are in the poll fray. One of the key contenders in this seat is JD(U)'s Thounaojam Brinda, who was a part of the 2012 batch of the Manipur Public Service Commission cadre.
Awarded the Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal in 2017, she was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the Narcotics and Affairs of Border department when she quit the force in October last year. Congress has given the ticket to Ningombam Helendro Singh.
Wangkhei - This constituency has come under the spotlight as the election of its MLA Okram Henry Singh was challenged in the courts. Contesting on a Congress ticket back in 2017, the nephew of ex-Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh had defeated Yumkham Erabot Singh who was BJP's candidate by a margin of 4,336 votes. However, he switched over to BJP in August 2020 and was appointed as a Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development.
In a curious turn of events, the Manipur High Court on April 15, 2021, declared Okram Henry Singh's election to the Assembly as null and void for discrepancies in his poll affidavit. Six days later, Yumkham Erabot Singh took oath as the MLA. For the upcoming polls, BJP has nominated Okram Henry Singh as its candidate while NPP has given the ticket to Yumkham Erabot Singh. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh.
Bishenpur - BJP has a strong chance in this seat for the first time as it has given the ticket to 6-time MLA Konthoujam Govindas. Winning this seat since 1995 on a Congress ticket, he was made the chief of the Manipur party unit in December 2020. But he resigned as a Congress MLA on July 28, 2021, and jumped ship to BJP 4 days later.
In the 2017 election, he had registered a comfortable victory against BJP’s Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh, defeating the latter by 5278 votes. Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh is the Congress candidate this time.
Uripok - Falling under the Imphal West district, Uripok was one of 4 seats won by the NPP in the previous election. Yumnam Joykumar Singh, who later became the Deputy CM in the Biren Singh-led government, garnered only 345 more votes than Laishram Nandakumar Singh of Congress. The other prominent candidates in this constituency include Congress' Nunglepam Mahananda Singh and BJP's Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh.
Heingang: N Biren Singh Vs Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh
The 4-time MLA and incumbent CM seeks re-election from his home constituency Heingang, facing Congress' Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh. In 2002, N Biren Singh won the seat on a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party ticket and later in 2007 & 2012 on a Congress ticket. Switching to BJP in 2016, the former footballer retained his seat defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh who contested on a TMC ticket, by a margin of 1206 votes.
Singjamei: Y Khemchand Singh Vs Irengbam Hemochandra Singh
A heavyweight battle will be witnessed in Singjamei between BJP's Y Khemchand Singh and Congress' Irengbam Hemochandra Singh. The duo had faced off in 2012, where the latter prevailed by a mere margin of 157 seats. With mere 19,000 registered voters, Singjamei will see if Y Khemchand Singh will retain his seat.
Uripok: Yumnam Joykumar Vs Nunglepam Mahananda Singh Vs Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh
Clash of the allies - BJP and NPP will be witnessed in Uripok which under the Imphal West district. Incumbent Dy CM and NPP leader Yumnam Joykumar will face Congress' Nunglepam Mahananda Singh and BJP's Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh for the seat. In 2017, this was one of 4 seats won by NPP.
Nambol: N Loken Singh Vs Thounaojam Basanta Singh
Newly appointed Manipur Congress president N Loken Singh will see an easy battle In Nambol to a fifth term. The 4-time MLA was appointed as state unit chief in September after Govindas Konthoujam quit as the Manipur Congress president and joined BJP. Loken Singh has been holding the seat since 2002, he has handled various Ministerial portfolios such as Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Kumbi: S Premchandra Singh Vs Dr. Khangembam Romesh Singh
In a direct Congress-BJP faceoff, BJP's S Premchandra Singh faces Congress' Dr. Khangembam Romesh Singh for the Kumbi seat. Falling under the Bishnupur seat, in 2017, this seat was won by Congress' Sanasam Bira Singh by BJP's Ningthoujam Mangi with a mere margin of 1311 votes. The BJP seeks to make inroads into this Left stronghold which has been won by CPI four times and Congress thrice.
The seats in the 1st phase are: Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Churachandpur, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat.
38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase of the Manipur elections today. While the saffron party formed the government in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front, it is contesting all 60 seats this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF are contesting 38 and 10 seats on their own.
Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block, RSP and JD(S) has formed a pre-poll tie-up - the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance. Besides this, Shiv Sena, TMC and JD(U) are also seeking to make an impact. 173 candidates including 15 women are in the fray from the aforesaid seats spread across 6 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Churachandpur and Bishnupur.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicted that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
In the 2017 Manipur Assembly election, Congress emerged as the single-largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-member House whereas BJP bagged 21 seats. Even as it harboured hopes of forming a government in the state again, BJP thwarted its plans by forging a post-poll alliance with the National People's Party, the Naga People's Front and LJP. Thus, the saffron party which had drawn a blank in the 2012 polls formed a government in Manipur for the first time with N Biren Singh taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 15, 2017.
The N Biren Singh-led government faced a mid-term crisis on June 17, 2020, when 9 MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the ruling coalition. However, it barely managed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly on August 10 as 8 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings despite the party issuing a whip to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister. The government was supported by 28 members including the 4 NPP MLAs on the floor of the Assembly.