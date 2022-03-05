Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Polling For 2nd Phase Starts, Ex-CM In Fray

Thoubal- Veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh is seeking yet another term from this seat which he has won since the 2007 election. He served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2002 to 2017 and managed to ensure that Congress emerges as the single largest party in the Assembly in the previous election. In the 2017 polls, he polled 18,649 votes more than activist Irom Sharmila who was touted as a strong contender in Thoubal. This time, he is facing BJP's Leitanthem Basanta Singh, JD(U)'s Irom Chaoba Singh and Shiv Sena's Konsam Michael Singh.

Nungba- Falling under the Tamenglong district, this seat will witness a face-off between Congress' Gaikhangam and BJP's Dinganglung Gangmei. A member of the Congress Working Committee, Gaikhangam has served as the president of the party's state unit and functioned as the Deputy CM from 2012 to 2017. He defeated his nearest opponent- Adim Pamei of the saffron party by a margin of over 5000 votes. Nungba is considered a Congress bastion as Gaikhangam has retained this seat since 2002.

Mao- Losii Dikho, a Minister in the N Biren Singh-led Cabinet is contesting on a Naga People's Front ticket. This comes even as BJP has fielded Sanii Alexander Makho from this seat. At present, Dikho is holding the portfolios of Public Health Engineering and Printing & Stationery. In the previous Assembly polls, he won Mao comfortably by trouncing Woba Joram by a margin of more than 15,000 votes. While he was contesting as a BJP candidate back then, Joram is in the poll fray this time as an Independent candidate.

Tengnoupal- In an intriguing move, BJP has opted to give the poll ticket from here to Letpao Haokip who won from the Chandel seat in the 2017 polls on a National People's Party ticket. He is the Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Irrigation & Flood Control in the Manipur government. While Tengnoupal was won by Congress in 2012 and 2017, its winning candidate D Korungthang is contesting the 2022 election as a Naga People's Front candidate. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has fielded Wairok Makunga who emerged victorious in this constituency as an Independent in 2007.

Tamei- Another Manipur Minister- Awangbow Newmai is in the poll fray from Tamei, which he won in the 2017 election by beating BJP's Z Kikhonbou Newmai with a very narrow margin of 747 votes. He is handling the portfolios of Forest, Environment, Climate Change and Sericulture. While Naga People's Front has again reposed faith in him, BJP, Congress and NPP have given the ticket to Wilubou Newmai, Gn Kumuiteung and Z Kikhonbou Newmai respectively.