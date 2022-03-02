Manipur Election: BJP, Other Parties Demand Re-election Over 'rigged' Voting, Violence

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur has alleged that during the first phase of Assembly elections, 23 booths had been rigged. The saffron party accused the opposition in the state, Congress, of capturing the booths and putting bogus votes during the elections. In connection with the same, on Wednesday, BJP party workers of Manipur wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur and demanded that those 23 booths should go under re-election.

The North-Eastern state of Manipur went to polls for its first phase on February 23 and during the election, a number of incidents created chaos at some voting booths. The polling stations in Saikul and Saitu assembly constituencies witnessed destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), booth capturing, and vote rigging, that caused havoc during the assembly elections. The BJP workers had stated the same in the letter and demanded that a total of 23 polling booths must go for repolling.

The BJP accused an Indian National Congress (INC) candidate along with his party members of forcefully entering a voting booth and forcing voters to vote for him. The situation went out of hand as they began destroying the EVMs and threatened the polling personnel. To maintain security, the guards at the poll booths were forced to open fire in the air. The matter went up to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI has already directed re-polling at the Saitu assembly constituency.

Similar incidents were reported in polling booth number 52 of Kharampallel when the candidate of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) captured a polling station and did not allow voters to fulfil their right of casting votes. There were reports that perpetrators had cast bogus votes at one of the aforementioned constituencies.

Citing these incidents, the BJP workers requested the State Election Commission for repolling in the 23 polling stations as mentioned in the letter. Several other parties had also highlighted similar incidents and requested repolling at other polling stations saying that voting is the basic right. The repolling is necessitated so as to ensure free and fair elections, reflecting the true mandate of the people.

Manipur Elections

The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The Phase 1 election concluded on February 28 while phase 2 is due on March 3. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: ANI, PTI, Pixabay