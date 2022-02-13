Manipur Election: JP Nadda To Soon Unveil BJP Manifesto; PM Modi Likely To Visit State

Ahead of the upcoming Manipur election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is now set to visit the poll-bound state. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday informed that the BJP chief will soon visit the state and release the party’s manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections. The CM also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a visit to the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the party is now looking forward to its top brass visiting the state ahead of the polls. Speaking to ANI, he informed that the party’s national president will soon release the election manifesto.

“BJP president JP Nadda will soon visit the state and release the party manifesto for the State Assembly election. PM Modi will also visit the state however the schedule is not confirmed yet,” Biren Singh said.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Saturday after launching the BJP Creative Campaign. The event that took place at Imphal hotel was attended by state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, state in-charge Sambit Patra, and state minister TH Biswajit Singh and Vungzagin Valte.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had conveyed his confidence in the retention of the BJP government in Manipur and said that the party will retain power with a thumping majority.

Manipur elections 2022

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a government in the state even as it won just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28, by joining hands with two local parties – National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, revised the poll dates for the Manipur Assembly elections, postponing the voting for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

As per the revised dates, voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27. The second phase of voting will happen on March 5 instead of March 3. Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are being held in two phases. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for March 10.

Republic & P-Marq opinion poll predicts BJP victory

In a recent opinion poll conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with P-Marq between January 23 and January 25, the BJP appears to be ahead in the race for the Assembly polls in Manipur.

The recent data projects BJP bagging 29-35 seats out of the 60 total seats with a 39% voting percentage. BJP is followed by the Indian National Congress (INC), which is predicted to win 13-19 seats with a 28.8% voting percentage, as per the poll forecast. The opinion poll projected BJP to stay ahead in the race as the poll depicts the party bagging a majority of 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by Congress winning around 13-19 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI