Manipur Election Results 2022: CM N Biren Singh Wins From Heingang With Huge 17,000 Votes

As the counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. According to the Heingang Election result on the Election Commission's website, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 seats.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had offered prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority."

The newly formed Kuki People's Alliance candidate Kimneo Haokip Hangshing is leading in Saikul by 289 votes. The Alliance was formed in January and the party has fielded candidates in only 2 seats, namely- Singhat and Saikul. As per early trends, BJP is leading the Manipur Election 2022 on 28 seats, Congress on 9, JDU on 3, RPI(A) on 1, NPF on 6, NPP on 10 and Others on 1.

While former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh is leading in the Thoubal district by 1225 votes. Notably, the Thoubal Assembly constituency in 2017 election was won by INC candidate Okraim Ibobi Singh. Furthermore, BJP is also leading in Heirok Assembly constituency.

Manipur Election 2022 was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed.

District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes. The strong rooms have round-the-clock CCTV coverage, and inspection was carried out on a daily basis, he added. The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).