Manipur Election Results 2022 Highlights: BJP Wins Big, Congress Down By Single Digit

Manipur Elections 2022 were held in two phases for the 60 constituencies in the state. As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in 20 seats, the National People's Party in five, the Congress in three and the JD(U) in three constituencies. Manipur CM N Biren Singh has won from Heingang constituency by over 17,000 votes.

18:42 IST, March 10th 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah hails BJP's victory in Manipur

 

18:20 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP wins 20, JD(U) wins 5, and Congress wins 4, according to official EC trends 

17:37 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 30 seats, Congress on 5, NPP on 8

17:08 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 29 seats, Congress on 6, NPP on 8

16:17 IST, March 10th 2022
Nishikanta Sapam, who was denied ticket from Keishamthom by BJP won as Independent candidate

Nishikanta Sapam, who was denied ticket from Keishamthom by BJP won as Independent candidate. Likely to join BJP. 

16:02 IST, March 10th 2022
Deputy CM N Joykumar Singh loses to BJPs Raghumani Singh in Uripok

14:47 IST, March 10th 2022
CM N Biren Singh makes a big announcement,: 'NPP will not be part of state govt'

CM N Biren Singh makes a big announcement, stating that NPP will not be an alliance partner, therefore, not be a part of the state government. 

14:44 IST, March 10th 2022
'We'll take time to stake a claim to form govt; Our national leaders will decide on CM face', says CM Biren Singh

"We'll take time to stake a claim to form government, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM face, we'll focus on PM Modi's mantra of inclusive development," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh on assembly elections result. 

14:13 IST, March 10th 2022
Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal as BJP leads in the state

Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal as BJP leads in the state as per official EC trends. CM N Biren Singh leading in Heingang by 18,271 votes.

 

13:54 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP wins 1 and leads on 19 seats, JD(U) wins 1 and leads on 4, according to official EC trends. Counting of votes underway.

 

13:07 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP wins 1 and leads on 20, JD(U) wins 1 and leads on 2, according to official EC trends. Counting of votes underway.

12:46 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 28 seats, Congress on 9, NPP on 10

12:36 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Elections 2022 : Congress Alleges Foul Play, Says It Might Cost 6 To 7 Seats

 

Manipur elections have now taken a new turn as the Congress party has alleged manipulation during the polling days in the 60-seat assembly. As a consequence, the party fears, it could lose about 6-7 seats, sources told Republic. Manipur went to the polls in two phases on February 10 and March 7.
 

12:27 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 27 seats, Congress on 9, NPP on 10

 

12:01 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 26 seats, Congress on 11, NPP on 9

11:50 IST, March 10th 2022
CM N Biren Singh wins from the Heingang seat by over 17000 votes

 

As the counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. According to the Heingang Election result on the Election Commission's website, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 seats. 

11:46 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading on 22 seats, JD(U) on 2, Congress on 3; as per EC

 

11:39 IST, March 10th 2022
As vote counting progresses in Manipur, Congress announces post-poll alliance with NPP

As vote counting progresses in Manipur, Congress announces post-poll alliance with NPP. BJP leading on 25 seats, Congress on 14 seats and NPP on 11 as per latest trends.

 

11:37 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading on 20 seats, JD(U) on 3, Congress on 3; as per EC

11:26 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh confirms victory from Heingang constituency

In Manipur, CM Biren Singh has confirmed to have emerged victorious from Heingang. 

 

11:17 IST, March 10th 2022
Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh leads in Thoubal district

Ex-CM Okraim Ibobi Singh is leading in the Thoubal district by 1225 votes. The Thoubal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Okraim Ibobi Singh. 

11:08 IST, March 10th 2022
In initial trends, BJP leads on 17 seats, Congress on 5

In Manipur, BJP leads on 17 seats, Congress on 5, JDU on 3, RPI(A) on 1, NPF on 5, NPP on 7 and Others on 1. 

 

11:02 IST, March 10th 2022
Prominent candidates in fray are as follows

Prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister and BJP nominee N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh. 

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said district election officers and senior police officers have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for the exercise. The entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.

District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.

The strong rooms have round-the-clock CCTV coverage, and inspection was carried out on a daily basis, he added.

10:57 IST, March 10th 2022
Kuki People's Alliance candidate leads in Saikul

The Kuki People's Alliance candidate Kimneo Haokip Hangshing is currently leading in Saikul by 289 votes. The Alliance was formed in January and it has candidates in only 2 seats, namely- Singhat and Saikul.

10:41 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading on 15 seats, JD(U) on 4, Congress on 5; as per EC

 

10:21 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading on 12 seats, JD(U) on 4, Congress on 5; as per EC

 

10:04 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur CM N Biren Singh leading by over 5500 votes in Heingang constituency as per early trends

09:51 IST, March 10th 2022
BJP leading on 9 seats, JD(U) on 3, Congress on 4, as per EC

09:42 IST, March 10th 2022
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 25 seats, Congress on 14, NPP on 11

09:36 IST, March 10th 2022
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on six seats, as per Election Commission of India

