Quick links:
IMAGE: REPUBLIC
Thank you, Manipur.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2022
PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same.
Congratulations to CM @NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas.
BJP wins 20, JD(U) wins 5, and Congress wins 4, according to official EC trends
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 30 seats, Congress on 5, NPP on 8.
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 29 seats, Congress on 6, NPP on 8
Nishikanta Sapam, who was denied ticket from Keishamthom by BJP won as Independent candidate. Likely to join BJP.
Deputy CM N Joykumar Singh loses to BJPs Raghumani Singh in Uripok
CM N Biren Singh makes a big announcement, stating that NPP will not be an alliance partner, therefore, not be a part of the state government.
"We'll take time to stake a claim to form government, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM face, we'll focus on PM Modi's mantra of inclusive development," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh on assembly elections result.
Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal as BJP leads in the state as per official EC trends. CM N Biren Singh leading in Heingang by 18,271 votes.
#WATCH | Celebrations at the residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal as BJP leads in the state as per official EC trends. CM N Biren Singh leading in Heingang by 18,271 votes. pic.twitter.com/4AUbchWfAm— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
BJP wins 1 and leads on 20, JD(U) wins 1 and leads on 2, according to official EC trends. Counting of votes underway.
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 28 seats, Congress on 9, NPP on 10.
Manipur elections have now taken a new turn as the Congress party has alleged manipulation during the polling days in the 60-seat assembly. As a consequence, the party fears, it could lose about 6-7 seats, sources told Republic. Manipur went to the polls in two phases on February 10 and March 7.
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 26 seats, Congress on 11, NPP on 9
As the counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. According to the Heingang Election result on the Election Commission's website, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 seats.
As vote counting progresses in Manipur, Congress announces post-poll alliance with NPP. BJP leading on 25 seats, Congress on 14 seats and NPP on 11 as per latest trends.
#March10WithArnab | As vote counting progresses in Manipur, Congress announces post-poll alliance with NPP.— Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022
BJP leading on 25 seats, Congress on 14 seats and NPP on 11 as per latest trends.
Watch #LIVE analysis here: https://t.co/w7UsTX5cfo pic.twitter.com/8Sb15S89OD
BJP leading on 20 seats, JD(U) on 3, Congress on 3; as per EC
In Manipur, CM Biren Singh has confirmed to have emerged victorious from Heingang.
Ex-CM Okraim Ibobi Singh is leading in the Thoubal district by 1225 votes. The Thoubal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Okraim Ibobi Singh.
In Manipur, BJP leads on 17 seats, Congress on 5, JDU on 3, RPI(A) on 1, NPF on 5, NPP on 7 and Others on 1.
Prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister and BJP nominee N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.
Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said district election officers and senior police officers have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for the exercise. The entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.
District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.
The strong rooms have round-the-clock CCTV coverage, and inspection was carried out on a daily basis, he added.
The Kuki People's Alliance candidate Kimneo Haokip Hangshing is currently leading in Saikul by 289 votes. The Alliance was formed in January and it has candidates in only 2 seats, namely- Singhat and Saikul.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh leading by over 5500 votes in Heingang constituency as per early trends
BJP leading on 9 seats, JD(U) on 3, Congress on 4, as per EC.
Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes lead on 25 seats, Congress on 14, NPP on 11
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on six seats, as per Election Commission of India