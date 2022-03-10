As the counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. According to the Heingang Election result on the Election Commission's website, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 seats.