As the BJP continues to maintain its lead on 28 seats in Manipur, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed that he is confident of retaining the power. In the first and exclusive discussion with Republic TV, the Manipur CM clarified that the BJP will not form an alliance with NPP (National People's Party) this time. On being asked if he would retain the CM position, Singh further informed that the party will decide on the Chief Ministerial face.

No Alliance with NPP; CM face to be decided by Party: N Biren Singh

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the latest poll predictions, Singh thanked PM Modi for his leadership and further asserted that PM Modi’s mantra for inclusiveness has helped the BJP to avail this mandate.

“I'm thankful to the people of Manipur. They have given me a chance, I'll fulfil their aspirations. We are going to form the government on our own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of inclusiveness helped in getting this mandate. Thankful to Central leadership They have given me a chance,” Manipur CM said.

On being asked about the post-poll alliance, Biren Singh told Republic TV that the saffron party is not eyeing to tie up with NPP and moreover, the party is mulling over an alliance with NPF (Naga People's Front) Furthermore, N Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working.



Singh further thanked Manipur voters for casting their vote in favour of the BJP. His statement comes in as he won from the Heingang constituency with a margin of 17,000 votes. He also noted that he will visit the governor once the results are fully declared. He went on to add that he will demand the repeal of AFSPA from border areas except for a few regions.

Manipur Elections 2022

Manipur Election 2022 was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes on 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed.

Image: ANI